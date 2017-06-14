Razer Blade Stealth gets a bigger display and awesome new gunmetal colour

Razer has unleashed a new version of its popular Blade Stealth laptop. The latest version has a bigger 13.3-inch touch screen and comes in a new gunmetal grey colour.

While it doesn't come with the 4K resolution screen, the Quad HD+ 3200 x 1800 screen does boast 100 per cent sRGB colour space as standard. That should mean your graphics are still superb, even if they don't quite reach the sharpest available.

Despite being a bigger screen, it hasn't forced the laptop to increase much in size. Razer thinned down the bezel, making it closer to being all-screen, and equipped the panel with 178-degree viewing angles.

Inside, powering the device, is a 7th generation Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM as standard, with up to 1TB of storage available. Of course, it's used to power the latest version of Windows 10.

Razer claims that the 53.6Wh battery can last up to nine hours, in a device that measures only 0.52-inches thick and weighs just under three pounds.

As you'd expect from Razer, the keyboard is backlit. The gunmetal version has a more traditional white backlight, while the black model features the Razer Chroma colour-changing lighting.

Ports-wise we're looking at two USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), one HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm jack for headphones and/or microphones. It charges using a 45W power adapter.

For those who want to use it for desktop gaming, the Blade Stealth can connect to an optional external graphics enclosure. Razer will be selling a universal enclosure called the Razer Core which is compatible with the latest NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, and connects using a Thunderbolt 3 cable to the Razer Stealth.

This enclosure is true plug-and-play, so you can hook up your laptop to it, without it forcing you to restart your system. The benefit here is that you can potentially have your cake and eat it. In other words, you get your light, powerful laptop for out and about work, and get desktop quality gaming at home when you plug it in to the Core.

The new 13.3-inch Razer Stealth starts at $1399 for the base model which comes with 256GB storage. There are also 512GB and 1TB storage models. The Razer Core graphics card enclosure costs $499, buthose buying the Core with a Blade Stealth or Blade laptop will get it with $100 discount.