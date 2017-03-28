Razer upgrades the Blade Pro laptop with THX certification and more powerful CPU

If you think the name Razer Blade Pro sounds familiar, it's because the gaming hardware manufacturer only released one in October 2016. Clearly the company immediately thought it could produce something better because it's just announced a new version under the same name, but with upgraded internals. Although, it's still a far cry from Project Valerie, it's bonkers three-screen gaming laptop concept.

The 2017 Razer Blade Pro now comes with THX certification, the first laptop to be awarded the accolade. It means the gaming laptop has met audio and video criteria set by THX, to make it unlike any other laptop on the market.

Razer says the 17.3-inch 4K IGZO screen has been calibrated and tested for "video resolution, colour accuracy and video playback performance" to give "an unrivalled viewing experience in any instance".

What's more, the audio jack has been developed in such a way that it meets THX's strict requirements for voltage output, frequency response, distortion, signal-to-noise ratio and crosstalk. Razer says the Blade Pro can now guarantee clear sound through any pair of headphones so you'll be able to hear every little nuance of sound from whatever games you're playing.

Under the hood is a new 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor which can run in an overclock mode thanks to Razer's own Synapse software and it also features faster 32GB DDR4 memory compared to its predecessor. The new Blade Pro can also lay claim to being the thinnest laptop - 0.88 inches - to be fitted with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. The new GPU is able to display games in ultra-high settings with 4K resolution to take full advantage of the Blade Pro's screen.

Also like its predecessor, the new Blade Pro features an ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard, and is powered, along with the trackpad, by Razer Chroma. As is now traditional with Razer's laptops, the tricoloured LED technology can be customised and synced with events in whatever game you're playing.

Other specs include up to 2TB of SSD storage, an SD card reader, three USB 3.0 ports and a Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting a variety of peripherals and accessories. With all those components and the sheer size of the screen, you may expect the Blade Pro to break the scales, but Razer says it actually ways around 3.6kg, some 1kg lighter than its closest rivals.

The new 2017 Razer Blade Pro will be available in North America and select European countries, including the UK, Germany and France, from April for £3,799/$3,999.