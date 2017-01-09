Razer Project Valerie: Crazy gaming laptop concept packs in three screens

There are laptops you can pull out on the train on your commute to work for emails and type up notes. There are gaming laptops you might get away with donning on your knees for a bit of mid-travel play too.

And then there's Razer Project Valerie.

Based on the company's Blade Pro gaming laptop, Project Valerie dons not just one, but three 4K screens for the ultimate immersive wide-screen gaming experience.

That's a whole lot of pixels. It's utterly ridiculous, but equally cool.

We're not sure why Razer would want to build such a machine, but it says each 17.3in 4K has Nvidia G-Sync technology which promises "the smoothest possible framerates".

At present this concept is fully functional, albeit without would-be final chassis build. Razer expects the screens to be mounted in a design so they can mechanically “roll” behind the main panel - but in this concept form they're rigid.

Once in position, they form a complete 180 degrees of viewing space and use Nvidia's Surround View technology to spread a single image across multiple screens.

While Razer hasn't given away details of CPU, GPU or memory, it has said Project Valerie is powerful enough to run HTC Vive and Oculus Rift VR headsets, meaning you don't have to be shackled to a PC at home.

While Projector Valerie is just a prototype, you can register your details to receive any new announcements, suggesting Razer plans to put it into full production. We're not sure when it may make the light of day, but don't expect it to come cheap when it does.

Razer, we think you're crazy. But, hey, we love you for it. And given the reaction, who knows, Valerie could one day be a real-world product…