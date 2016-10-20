New Razer Blade Pro laptop has a 4K touchscreen, mechanical keyboard

Razer has introduced a new 17.3-inch Razer Blade Pro gaming laptop.

Billed as a "desktop inside your laptop", the 2016 Blade Pro packs a 2.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 desktop card, PCIe M.2 SSD (from 512GB to 2TB), 32GB of 2,113MHz DDR4 RAM, and a Killer DoubleShot Pro network interface card, which supports 802.11ac wireless connectivity and Gigabit Ethernet.

Although that spec sheet is amazing, the best parts about this machine aren't on the inside but actually the outside: it has a 17.3-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IGZO display with Nvidia G-Sync support and multitouch. It also has USB-C (doubles as a Thunderbolt 3 jack), an HDMI output, three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, and a mechanical keyboard.

That's right. Razer took its well-received iPad Pro keyboard accessory and built it into the new Blade Pro. It's a low-profile keyboard with the tactile feedback you'd find in traditional keyboards. Despite all this tech, the new Razer Blade only measures 22.5mm in thickness, but it weighs 7.8lbs. Razer said its the thinnest laptop with GeForce GTX 1080.

The Razer Blade Pro will launch in November for $3,699 (£3,499).