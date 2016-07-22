You can now preorder Razer's OSVR HDK 2 virtual-reality headset

Gamers have another headset to choose from in the virtual reality space.

VR headsets are all the rage. But there's only a handful of high-end ones available to buy right now. The first two that come to mind are the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. After that, there are a slew of lesser-known VR headsets available - and the OSVR from Razer probably leads the pack.

The first OSVR model debuted 18 months ago, however, and the second model only recently unveiled, without any word on when the headset would become available for purchase. Well, on 22 July, gaming peripheral-maker Razer finally announced it is opening up preorders for the second development kit, called the HDK 2. It’s available for $399 and will begin shipping 29 July.

The HDK 2 has a 2,160x1,200 low-persistence OLED panel, a 110-degree field of view, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It costs way less than both the Rift ($599) and Vive ($799), but the new OSVR's display reportedly doesn't match the quality of those sets. Still, if you order Razer's headset before 28 July, you will receive these bundled games: Descent: Underground and Radial G Racing Revolved.

The headset doesn’t include controllers, though it does support input from other hardware manufacturers, such as Nod and Leap Motion. Keep in mind the OSVR is an open-sourced development platform and headset primarily meant for developers and hackers.

It's a modular, customisable system, for instance, and isn't the easiest to get running right of the box.