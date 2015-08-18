Twitchers and YouTubers, the Razer RealSense Camera's auto background removal will enhance your broadcasts

Razer is well known in gaming for its PCs, laptops and peripherals. Now, with the power of Intel RealSense, its created the Razer RealSense Camera, which uses the depth-sensing technology to auto remove backgrounds. No need for green screen, no need for pricey kit to get a real-time cutout overlay within your broadcasts.

Shown off at the Intel Developer Forum (IDF) 2015, the Razer RealSense Camera utilises Intel's dual camera RealSense technology to identify depth and distance, so even complex backgrounds are no problem to isolate and remove.

We got to sample the product on the IDF 2015 show floor. Its single-hinge foot moves smoothly yet holds rigid, allowing for easy positioning, while the cylindrical camera element can be easily rotated for a precise recording position.

The trio of lenses on the front may look excessive, but two are used to differentiate for subject distance and depth, while the main camera is there to record footage in high quality. It's all channelled through a single USB connection.

It's not just for gamers, though, as the Razer Camera also leverages Intel's RealSense technology for 3D scanning (sampling the depth of subjects in front to model a scale image) and motion/gesture recognition (for interactive controls without using additional peripherals).

While we question the current precision of RealSense's depth accuracy, the demo we saw of the Razer Camera worked well at background removal in a real-time environment, even with people walking behind the frame.

No word on price or release date just yet, but it's anticipated to not arrive until 2016. YouTubers and Twitchers, this looks to be the broadcasting camera for you. We particularly like the reflective Razer logo to the rear.