Calling all GDC goers: Pick up your free Razer Nabu X smartband today

Razer is obviously feeling generous as it's announced it will be giving away its Nabu X smartbands at the Game Developers Conference 2015 from today until 6 March.

If you're a developer planning to attend GDC in San Francisco this year be sure to swing by the Razer stand to pick up your free Nabu X. Developers simply need to show they have developed or are developing on iOS or Android and they can receive a free band, normally priced at $50 which is about £33.

For those that aren't developers there's the opportunity to enter the Nabu Developer Program which will result in them being considered for a Nabu X unit, says Razer.

The Nabu X is a smartband that aims to offer activity tracking as well as subtle smartphone notifications. Using three simple LEDs the band can be modified to display a light corresponding to a certain alert like a call or text, accompanied with a vibrating alert. The idea is that the wearer can keep doing what they're doing (gaming most likely in this scenario) with a glance to see what's just come in. Activity data like steps and calories can be viewed in the accompanying app.

The Nabu X units are available from today until the end of the show on 6 March, but hurry as units are limited.

READ: Microsoft Spartan shown off with Cortana changing the way we browse the web (video)