New Razer Blade gaming laptop comes with a QHD+ display and Nvidia Maxwell graphics

Razer has upgraded last year's Blade laptop by releasing a new model that looks nearly identical to its predecessor but with more brawny configurations.

The company is known for making MacBook Pro-quality, ultra portable Windows laptops for both gamers and video editors, and its latest offerings continues to fulfill that legacy while still remaining familiar. The new 2015 Razer Blade features the usual CNC-machined black aluminium body, for instance, with green accents.

It also measures 0.7 inches thick and weighs roughly 4.5 pounds, just like the 2014 model. Other svelte physical features include a 14-inch 3200×1800 IGZO touchscreen display at 262ppi, three USB 3.0 ports, stereo speakers, and of course, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 with HDMI 1.4 out.

As for under the hood, the new Blade offers a Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M graphics chip. It's based on Nvidia’s Maxwell architecture, where as the 2014 Blade came with Kepler-architecture 870M for graphics. To complement the graphics chip, Razer added 3GB of VRAM and said its new GPU setup will be more efficient on the 70Wh battery.

Razer boosted not only the Blade's GPU but also its CPU. The new chip is a quad-core 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-4720HQ, though a Turbo Boost auto-overclocking feature can push it to 3.6GHz. The laptop is also loaded with 16GB of RAM. Keep in mind the 2014 Blade only had a 2.2GHz/3.2GHz quad-core chip and 8GB of RAM.

The 2015 Blade runs Windows 8.1 but can upgrade to Windows 10, and you can get the laptop for the same price as the 2014 version, with pricing starting at $2,200 for the 128GB model.

Storage configurations are all SSD. There's 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options available.

