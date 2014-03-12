  Razer updates 14-inch Blade laptop with upgraded graphics, multi-touch display

Razer has updated its Razer Blade line, improving on the specifications of last year's gaming laptops.

Most notably, the 14-inch Razer Blade version now features what the company claims to be “the highest resolution 14-inch notebook display on the planet.” It carries a 3200x1800 display pushing out 262 pixels per inch, all while claiming to be the thinnest gaming laptop on the block.

Razer has utilised IGZO's display panel technology to reach the high resolution, resulting in a 250 per cent increase in resolution over the last version. There's also a 10-point capacitive touch screen on board for customers who don't enjoy using the convenient keyboard and mouse.

The 14-inch Razer Blade will be available in April for $2,199 in the US. It features a fourth-gen quad-core Intel CoreTM i7-4702HQ processor, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M graphics processor, Windows 8.1, 128 GB SSD, with optional 256/512 GB SSD, HD web cam, and more.

Razer also updated its 17-inch Razer Blade Pro laptop to feature a more advanced graphics card in 2014. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M graphics processor has been added to the larger model, and a jump from 8GB of RAM to 16GB of RAM should have your games zipping right along.

Besides its thinness, what's unique about the Razer Blade Pro is the Switchblade display trackpad found to the left of the keyboard. It allows users to access apps quickly without having to exit out of a game on the main display. Wednesday's new version adds an app designed by famed Afrojack that "help producers make studio-quality music."

Razer has made the Blade Pro available now for $2,299 in the US.