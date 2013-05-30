  Razer introduces Blade and Blade Pro, ultra-thin gaming notebooks with Haswell and LED displays

Razer has announced two versions of an ultra-thin gaming notebook called the Razer Blade.

Measuring just 0.66-inches thin, the new Razer Blade notably features an all-aluminum chassis and 14-inch LED-backlit HD+ display with a native resolution of 1,600-by-900, as well as a custom-designed trackpad and backlit gaming grade keyboard that has full anti-ghosting capabilities and Synapse 2.0 programmable keys.

The Windows 8 64-bit laptop also sports a Haswell fourth-gen Intel Core processor, the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 765M GPU, 128 GB of total solid-state storage technology, 8 GB of 1600 MHz DDR3L memory, Dolby Home Theatre v4 audio output, and built-in 1.3 MP HD webcam.

The 14-inch Razer Blade will ship with a Killer Wireless-N high-performance wireless networking adapter and up to six hours of battery life with a built-in 70 Wh Rechargeable lithium ion polymer battery.



Razer also unveiled details on the pro version of its high-end gaming laptop on Thursday. The 17-inch Razer Blade Pro uses a 2.4GHz Intel fourth-generation Haswell processor at 47W TDP and Nvidia GeForce GTX765M graphics card.

The beefier blade is 0.88 inches thin, like the last generation of Blade, and includes the same Switchblade UI, programmable keyboard, and Dolby speaker sound. It uniquely boasts a bunch of professional design apps, though, like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Maya and GIMP. It's not clear if these are trial apps.

The 14-inch Blade will start at $1,799 (£1,182), with pre-orders beginning 3 June, and the 17-inch model will start at $2,299.