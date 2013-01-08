Razer Edge Windows 8 gaming tablet becomes a reality

Razer, the high-performance gaming specialist, has announced the Razer Edge at CES 2013, a fully-featured Windows 8 gaming tablet.

We first saw the concept at CES 2012 under the name of Project Fiona. Razer now says that the Fiona concept is ready to go into production and the concept will become a reality.

The Razer Edge has been designed as a gaming tablet from the ground up. It's a fully-loaded Windows 8 tablet PC, using Intel and Nvidia hardware, so games will run natively as they would on a conventional laptop or PC.

However, that's part of the beauty of the Razer Edge: it has been designed to be fully dockable, to exist in a number of different form factors. There's a keyboard dock, a gamepad controller and a docking station. You can use it as a tablet, a Windows games console or a laptop.

"When we decided to design a tablet from the ground up, we did it to create a phenomenal experience for mobile gamers," said Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder, CEO and creative director. "By combining the best of PC and console gaming with Windows 8, we've created a true gaming tablet."

There will to two models of the Razer Edge. The base model will offer an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GT640M graphics, 4GB RAM and a 64GB SSD. The Razer Edge Pro comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GT640M, 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB SSD.

Both models will be available in Q1 2013, starting at $999 (no word on international availability or prices at this time). The dock accessories will become available later in the year, from www.razerzone.com.