Razer unleashes Project Fiona PC gaming tablet (pictures)

Razer always pull something pretty big out of the bag at tech shows and this year's CES is no exception as the PC gaming specialist has unleashed the Project Fiona PC Gaming Tablet.

Fiona, as we'll call it, is a hybrid PC/tablet that is designed to get you gaming on the go. And not just casual app style games, but all the meaty titles thanks to the Intel Core i7 packed within. There's also a full-screen user interface supporting multi-touch, a 3-axis gyro, a magnetometer, an accelerometer, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 3.0.

But unlike a regular tablet, it also packs some physical control options; integrated dual game controllers with ultra-precise analogue sticks. It's like an iPad and an Xbox controller got it on and had a baby.

“While multi-touch screens have become the de facto user interface for tablets, they are not the right interface for serious PC gaming,” said Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer.

“The user interface we have designed for Project Fiona allows all existing PC games to be played right out of the box and also provides game developers new opportunities as they develop next-gen games on a highly-intuitive platform. Both developers and gamers are going to love the new user interface that combines the best of a gamepad, multi-touch screen and accelerometers for an all-new gaming experience on-the-go.”

It's due out before the end of the year and should come in at less than $1,000.