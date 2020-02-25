5G-capable Windows 10 PCs are coming to Sprint, Verizon, EE

Qualcomm has announced the phone networks/carriers that will be offering 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 PCs.

In the US, Verizon and Sprint will offer the "Always on, Always Connected 5G PCs" and EE in the UK. O2 UK-owner Telefonica is also listed, so they might come to O2, too.

But other than the names of the networks themselves, details are rather scarce. There's no mention of when 5G PCs will debut through the carriers, for example. Or what service plans they might be offered on. Or exactly what PCs might be offered.

Although, given that we've only had the Lenovo Yoga 5G announced so far based on Snapdragon 8cx, we can make the connection as to which PC might be offered through these carriers first.

We're expecting other 5G laptops to be announced later in the year, possibly at Computex Taipei in June.

But let's not forget the experience of using Snapdragon-based PCs (aka Windows on ARM) is pretty ropey at present from the Windows side of things with fairly average performance compared to Intel equivalents and numerous app compatibility issues.

Qualcomm has been busy dripping out announcements that would have been made at the cancelled Mobile World Congress. Last week it announced its latest 5G modem and antenna for smartphones and now it has also provided a more detailed list of the phones launching with the latest Snapdragon 865 5G phone platform.

"5G will transform the PC user experience,” said Keith Kressin, senior vice president and general manager, computing and edge cloud at Qualcomm "The hours spent downloading or uploading large files will become a thing of the past, with ultra-fast connectivity improving workflow, entertainment and more."

