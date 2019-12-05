Qualcomm is expanding its range of Snapdragon hardware to power Windows computers adding the 8c and 7c to the offering alongside the previously-announced Snapdragon 8cx.

The aim of Windows on Snapdragon has always been to bring the advantages of your smartphone to your laptop - always connected, integrated 4G or 5G connectivity, longer battery life, to support the expanding range of ways that people are working in a mobile environment.

Qualcomm announced Windows devices on Snapdragon in 2017 and followed up with the Snapdragon 8cx in 2018, designed for premium laptops. The downside of the premium tier is obviously the price, which is where the new platform levels will come in, offering standard and entry-level hardware.

That should mean that you can get an affordable device sitting on the Snapdragon 7c, without having to pay top prices. Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 7c will give you a 25 per cent performance bump over rival platforms, while it also packs in AI, so it can manage your device more intelligently, while still offering the advantages of being fanless and power efficient.

The Snapdragon 8c is designed to sit in the mainstream slot under the 8cx meaning that we'll be seeing a lot more options when it comes to buying a new PC in the future.

At the moment there's no word on what devices will be offered on these new hardware platforms, or when you'll be able to buy them, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for announcements in the future. With companies like Microsoft expanding the range of devices on offer, we're looking forward to some innovative new devices in the near future.