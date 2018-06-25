  1. Home
Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 details leak, designed for Windows 10 laptops

- Debut at CES 2019?

- Gigabit Wi-Fi and LTE support

Qualcomm is allegedly designing a new chipset especially for always-on Windows 10 laptops.

It is already working with Microsoft and OEMs for ARM PCs, with the Snapdragon 835 first adopted, then a custom Snapdragon 850 processor to be used in portables later this year. However, the company is said to be developing a system-on-chip specifically for use in Windows 10 ARM machines and details have leaked.

The SDM1000, as it is internally named, is thought to release as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000, possibly in 2019. The leaks suggest that it will go head-to-head with Intel's Y and U series Core alternatives.

The Snapdragon 1000 is said to have a 6.5W power draw for the CPU and a total 12W draw for the entire SoC. This is less than the highest Intel rival and could, therefore, improve performance with less impact on battery life.

Qualcomm's test platform is also said to have 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and two 128GB UFS flash drives. There is 802.11ad gigabit Wi-Fi and gigabit LTE on board.

The chipset will use ARM's Cortex-A76 architecture and build using a 7nm manufacturing process.

It's unlikely we'll see anything official on this until the end of the year - maybe not even until CES 2019 in January next.

