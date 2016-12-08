Windows 10 desktop apps are coming to mobile thanks to collaboration with Qualcomm

Microsoft and Qualcomm have announced a new partnership that will mean device manufacturers can build Windows Mobile devices capable of running full Windows 10 desktop apps.

Microsoft has already tried doing a similar thing before with Windows RT, but the first device to be released as part of the project, the Surface RT, was a bit of a flop. While the hardware was decent, the fact it couldn't run full desktop apps and didn't have mobile versions of some popular apps meant it was a little bit useless.

Thankfully that's now all set to change and now Microsoft is ready to release products with the best of both worlds: "For the first time ever, our customers will be able to experience the Window they know with all the apps, peripherals, and enterprise capabilities they require, on a truly mobile, power efficient, always-connected cellular PC".

Microsoft added: "hardware partners will be able to build a range of new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 PCs that run x86 Win32 and Universal Windows apps, including Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Office and popular Windows games".

These new mobile devices that are capable of running a full Windows experience will be primarily targeted at non-power users. Those who want Windows in an affordable, light and mobile device.

New devices can be expected as early as next year and will likely use a Snapdragon 835 processor, although Microsoft has already demonstrated Windows Enterprise running on a mobile device with a Snapdragon 820. The more powerful 835 processor should make things even quicker and more power efficient.