Gigabyte has some genuine Nvidia graphics card deals for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - It's no secret that buying a graphics card for a reasonable price has been almost impossible for a long time. This Prime Day, however, there are deals to be had.

We've spotted some high-end Gigabyte graphics cards selling close to their original MSRP, something that was unheard of just a few short months ago.

The cards on offer are the Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC and the Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC.

The former sports 12GB of GDDR6X memory, 1710 MHz clock speed and a triple-fan WindForce cooler.

It's finished in an attractive white colourway and will look awesome in a light-coloured PC build.

The latter opts for a more traditional black look, also with the triple-fan cooler to keep things running smoothly.

The 3080 Gaming OC offers 10GB of GDDR6X and an 1800 MHz clock. It sports an illuminated logo for added flair.

An awesome price for one of the most powerful GPUs on the market. Snag a 3080 Ti on Prime Day for just £949.99.

It's rare to see an RTX 3080 at such a reasonable price, this Gigabyte Gaming OC version can be yours for only £779.99.

More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals

Writing by Luke Baker.