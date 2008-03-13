  1. Home
Polaroid PoGo Printer gets UK launch date

|
1/8  

Polaroid has announced its inkless mobile printer called Zink is getting a name change and a release date in the UK.

From today the printer will be called the Polaroid PoGo as in "Polaroid to Go" and will cost £99 when it launches in May.

In development for over 10 years, the printer will offer users the chance to print business card sized (2 x 3 inch) colour photos from their mobile phone via Bluetooth or digital camera via PictBridge without the need for a computer.

The size of a large smartphone (0.93 x 2.83 x 4.72 inches), the Polaroid PoGo printer uses thermal printing meaning there is no ink needed. Instead users will use Polaroid's specially designed paper, which will cost an expensive £3 for 10 sheets.

The company also confirmed it would be releasing the printer in a fetching pink and orange in time for Christmas later this year.

The process takes just 60 seconds from pressing go to a print in your hand and the photo paper will have a sticky back so you can stick them to your mates, the wall or anything that moves.

The printer does come with a lithium-ion battery, however it will be able to print just 15 images before needing a recharge.

