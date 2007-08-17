  1. Home
The ZINK Digital Camera Printer becomes Polaroid of 21 century

The Polaroid camera is slow last century. Bearing this in mind, a US company called Zink has launched the modern day equivalent in the form of an integrated digital camera and printer.

The new model, called the ZINK Enabled Digital Camera Printer, is a digital camera with a 7 megapixel sensor, 3x optical zoom, a 2-inch colour display, and accepts SD memory cards.

The printer allows you to prints full-colour borderless 2 x 3-inch digital photos and uses the companies ZINK Paper, which also comes available with sticky-backs.

The package is completed via an integrated, rechargeable battery.

It will be available later this weekend.

