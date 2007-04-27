  Philips launch dirt-free mice range

Acknowledging many of us eat food at our desks, Philips has launched a new range of mice clean enough to eat your lunch off.

The new models will each have a wipe clean, high-gloss casing to prevent dirt build-up.

The SPM7711, is the flagship of the range and is a wireless laser mouse with 1600dpi resolution and a 1-year battery life. Next up is the SPM8713, which offers the same specs but with a design suitable for laptop users.

Also available is the SPM4701 wireless mouse with 7 months of battery life and a wired model - the SPM4700 with 1000dpi for those on a budget.

Philips has yet to set a price, but expect them to start appearing in sandwiches from next month.