Philips laptop peripherals range

Philips may not make any computers itself, but that hasn't stopped the Dutch giant from coming up with a range of notebook and netbook specific peripherals launched at the Barcelona Winter Event 2010.

The company has promised more to come in the way of headsets, webcams, etc when the range arrives in May but for now, we got to play with a very compact power adaptor, a lapdesk with built-in speakers, a wireless mouse and very neat stereo speaker bar; designed to clip onto the top or side edge of any laptop screen.

There's also a notebook case which is reinforced with aluminium on one side; allowing you to use it as a makeshift desk on your knees while out and about. The idea is that the metal strips also raise your computer up - allowing for air flow underneath - as well as dissipating the heat along the surface of the case.