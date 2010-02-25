  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Philips laptop news

Philips laptop peripherals range

|
1/6  
USB clip on speaker bar

Philips may not make any computers itself, but that hasn't stopped the Dutch giant from coming up with a range of notebook and netbook specific peripherals launched at the Barcelona Winter Event 2010.

The company has promised more to come in the way of headsets, webcams, etc when the range arrives in May but for now, we got to play with a very compact power adaptor, a lapdesk with built-in speakers, a wireless mouse and very neat stereo speaker bar; designed to clip onto the top or side edge of any laptop screen.

There's also a notebook case which is reinforced with aluminium on one side; allowing you to use it as a makeshift desk on your knees while out and about. The idea is that the metal strips also raise your computer up - allowing for air flow underneath - as well as dissipating the heat along the surface of the case.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
  2. Acer Swift 5 (15-inch) initial review: The shape of things to come
  3. Acer Predator Helios 500 is a beast of a gaming notebook with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processing
  4. Here's the Acer Predator Helios 300 Special Edition white and gold in pictures
  5. Acer goes after Google Pixelbook with convertible Chromebook Spin 15
  1. Acer Swift 5 arrives in 15-inch format, weighs less than 1kg
  2. Apple officially invites media to 4 June keynote at WWDC 2018
  3. How to watch Acer's 2018 Global Press Conference online
  4. Razer Blade gaming laptop is back, thinner and more powerful than ever
  5. HP’s new Envy All-in-One is world’s first with Amazon Alexa
Comments