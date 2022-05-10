Intel reveals world's first 16 core laptop processor - Intel 12th gen HX CPUs

(Pocket-lint) - Intel has revealed an expansion to its H series of Intel 12th gen Alder Lake processors in the form of the HX range.

During the company's Intel Vision event, it revealed new CPUs built specifically for professionals and gaming enthusiasts.

The HX range of processors is designed with "unrivalled mobile performance" in mind. To that end, Intel has developed the world's first 16 core laptop processor with the same mix of eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores we've seen on its desktop processors.

HX is designed with extra bandwidth for more I/O on portable laptops. This means you'll be able to get your hands on laptops with as many as four NVMe SSDs. It's built to be future proof, so it'll work with PCIe gen 5 graphics cards but also supports gen 5 NVMe SSDs as well.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, the HX range will also be capable of running more memory too. You'll be able to have as many as two DIMMs per channel with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM crammed into a thin and portable laptop.

The HX series is specifically unlocked for overclocking and Intel says this is ideal for gaming but also for "mission critical" workloads. There will be support for this with updated overclocking software to help you easily get the most out of your machine. Additionally HX works with XMP 3.0 overclocking for DDR5 RAM. So you can expect enhanced performance in several areas.

All this amounts to a 64 per cent increase in performance when comparing the Core i9-12900HX with the previous generation i9-11980HK. Which in real-world terms equals the promise of up to 149 FPS in Forza Horizon 5, 151 FPS in Hitman 3, 114 FPS in Total War: Warhammer III and more.

There is a mix of both gaming and workstation laptops coming from your favourite brands packing in these latest HX processors. These will be combined with discrete graphics from Intel including Intel Arc graphics too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.