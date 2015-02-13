  1. Home
Panasonic Toughbook CF-54: One tough laptop, now slimmer than ever

Business is tough, which is why Panasonic wants the company you work for to invest in its Toughbook laptops for field work, with the newly announced CF-54 heading up the range.

In an attempt to shed the considerable bulk and weight associated with such hardcore products, the CF-54 hits the scales at 1.99kgs, making it 700g lighter than its CF-53 predecessor, thanks to a 25 per cent reduction in thickness. And when you’ve got to lug about a rugged laptop all day long, that’s no small point.

Available in three primary configurations (plenty of modular customisation is available too) - HD screen (1366 ×768 resolution), Full HD screen (1920 ×1080 resolution), and Full HD touchscreen - the 14-inch semi-rugged CF-54 will suit a variety of needs, including stylus-based input in the case of the touchscreen model.

Crafted from the inside out, the Toughbook CF-54 has a four-side magnesium casing, with concave structure for extra toughness - that’s why there’s the honeycomb arrangement. It can withstand a 100kg weight or 20kg point pressure to avoid any internal damage.

As the Toughbook name might suggest, the CF-54 is also freezeproof to -10C, and splash-proof too, including the full front screen and keyboard area, and drop-proof from heights of 76cm. It’s one tough cookie.

The keyboard is leaf shaped to offer a better typing experience when wearing gloves, and offers a four level backlight for seeing keys in the dark with ease.

Under the hood the CF-54 utilises the fifth generation Intel Core i5-5300U vPro chip, paired with 4GB Ram, configurable to Core i7 with more memory options as required.

The modular nature of the Toughbook CF-54 means options for a second battery for 18-hours life (up from 11-hours), dual LAN (for parallel diagnostic work), Rugged USB, dedicated GPS, or a fourth USB port are also possible.

Available end of February, the Toughbook CF-54 HD will start at £1142 with 500GB HDD; Full HD with 128GB SSD at £1325; and touchscreen version from £1662. All prices exclude VAT, minimum order volume requirements apply.

