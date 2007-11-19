  NVIDIA GeForce 8800M GTX GPU comes to notebooks

Nvidia has announced its GeForce 8800M notebook GPUs will soon be available in notebooks on sale in the UK.

The new NVIDIA GeForce 8800M GTX and GeForce 8800M GTS apparently score the highest on industry-standard benchmarks for GPUs in their class and are described as the perfect complement for the new generation of DirectX 10 games for the gamer on the go.

Delivering the best performance for both DirectX 10 and DirectX 9, the GeForce 8800M GTX and GeForce 8800M GTS GPUs feature Nvidia's new, extremely efficient, unified architecture that "delivers astounding levels of performance compared to previous generation GPUs".

As well as the benefits to the notebook gaming platform, the NVIDIA GeForce 8M Series GPUs feature the NVIDIA PureVideo HD engine for superior quality playback of HD DVD, Blu-ray, and HD movie downloads.

The GeForce 8M Series also contain NVIDIA's PowerMizer technology that is said to intelligently balance battery life and performance.

Notebooks with the new GPUs will soon be available for order from notebook makers worldwide including Alienware, Eurocom, Gateway, and Sager in North America; AIRIS, Chiligreen, Cizmo, Cybersystem, Ergo, Nexoc, Novatech, Plaisio, Rock, and XXODD in Europe; Connoiseur in India; and MouseComputer and Pioneer Computers in Asia Pacific.