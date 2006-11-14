  Evesham unleash the power of nVidia 8800GTX graphics in the Solar Quattro

Evesham is one of the first computer manufacturers to equip a PC with the latest nVidia graphics card, the GeForce 8800.

The Solar Quattro is a bit of a monster, concealing an Intel Core 2 Extreme Quad-Core Processor (because Core 2 Duo is so last year), as well as 768MB of RAM built in to the DirectX 10 GPU GeForce 8800GTX graphics chip. The 768MB of GDDR3 memory has been clocked at 900MHz, but if that’s not enough, you can upgrade the machine with a second nVidia 8800 GTX card.

Evesham packs all of this into a CoolerMaster aluminium case, which the company promises provides superior airflow with high ventilation openings on the top and sides.

Since this is a device built for gamers, the company has also equipped it with Creative’s SB X-Fi Fatal1ty FPS Audio sound card and Gigaworks ProGamer G500 5.1 speaker system.

Other features include Windows XP with a coupon to upgrade to Vista, 2GB of memory, a 500GB ATA 7200rpm hard drive, a 3 year warranty, and a bundled Logitech cordless keyboard and mouse.

The systems start at £1299, but if you opt for all the upgrades, the gaming machine will cost you around £2700