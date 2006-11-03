  1. Home
Nvidia announce HDTV drivers for GeForce 7 graphics cards

Nvidia has announced that its latest drivers will allow movie lovers the ability to build a PC to enjoy a HD DVD or Blu-ray HD movies with the release of new Nvidia ForceWare drivers featuring NVIDIA PureVideo HD technology.

PureVideo HD technology combines high-definition video decode acceleration and post-processing to deliver extraordinary picture clarity, smooth video, brilliant color, and precise image scaling for high definition movies.

PureVideo HD technology is included with all 7-series Nvidia GeForce graphics cards.

However, before you get excited and start loading the new drivers you will need a host of other hardware to get started.

-- A PCI Express graphics card with Nvidia GeForce 7 Series HDCP-capable GPU, secure HDCP CryptoROM, and 256MB graphics memory
-- WHQL-certified Nvidia ForceWare drivers that feature PureVideo HD technology (http://www.nvidia.com/content/drivers/drivers.asp)
-- An optical disc drive that supports Blu-ray or HD DVD movie playback
-- Blu-ray or HD DVD movie player software from CyberLink, InterVideo, or Nero
-- An HDCP-compliant display
-- A dual-core CPU with 1GB of RAM

The drivers are available now from NVIDIA.com.

