Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti promises three times the performance of the 3090 Ti

(Pocket-lint) - During CES 2023 Nvidia revealed the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the latest addition to its 40-series of desktop GPUs.

Rumours have been circulating for a while suggesting that Nvidia was planning on rebranding its "unlaunched" 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card as a new card and it seems that this has now happened.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti joins the current flagship RTX 4090 and 4080 graphics cards in the line-up. It's said to be a high-end card with up to 40 TFLOPs of compute performance, 7680 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21 Gbps. All this comes with a retail price of $799/£799.

However, the RTX 4070 Ti is expected to only be available as a partner card, without any Founder's Edition on offer directly from Nvidia. So pricing may well vary.

Like the other RTX 40-series GPUs, the RTX 4070 Ti features Shader Execution Reordering (SER) to optimise the graphics workload as well as access to DLSS 3. So you should see improved performance if moving from even the top end of the previous generation.

Nvidia has made some bold claims suggesting that the RTX 4070 Ti can manage three times the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti across a range of games. Though this may well be with the help of DLSS 3.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti will be available to buy from 5 January, so expect to see reviews and benchmarks popping up soon.

Writing by Adrian Willings.