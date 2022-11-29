Filings suggest that the 12GB Nvidia RTX 4080 will come back as the RTX 4070 Ti

(Pocket-lint) - Back when the Nvidia RTX 4080 launched there were confusingly two models - one with 12GB of RAM and one with 16GB.

Shortly after that, the company took the unusual step of "unlaunching" the 12GB RTX 4080 to make just one card available and avoid confusion. At the time it clarified the move in a blog post:

"The RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it’s not named right. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing. So, we’re pressing the “unlaunch” button on the 4080 12GB..."

Now filings have been submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory office by Gigabyte (as discovered by Videocardz) which suggest that the lower-specced 4080 is returning to the market as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

It's not known when this will happen exactly and there's no official word from Nvidia on it, but the listings suggest Gigabyte is releasing multiple different models including Aorus Master, Elite, Aero and Eagle cards.

It is, however, consistent with Nvidia's branding of previous generations. The other thing that's not known is the pricing. The 12GB RTX 4080 was originally planned to retail for $899, whether the 4070Ti will be significantly cheaper or similarly priced remains to be seen.

