How to watch the Nvidia GeForce Beyond special event

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has announced that it's holding a special broadcast at this year's GTC.

The GeForce Beyond special event will feature Nvidia's founder and CEO Jensen Huang showing off the latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating and graphics technology.

Details of what that means are thin on the ground at the moment, though Nvidia has already started teasing what it's calling "ProjectBeyond" and there's a dedicated hashtag for that too:

LOOK BEYOND #ProjectBeyond pic.twitter.com/PJ1qj4Mdei

— NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 8, 2022

What's being announced during the special broadcast hasn't yet been officially revealed. However, it's reasonable to assume we might be about to hear more about the next iteration of Nvidia's GeForce graphics cards.

Rumours have been circulating for a while now that the RTX 40 series could launch soon and the official announcement of the event also says that PC enthusiasts shouldn't miss the broadcast.

With any luck, we'll finally be finding out more about Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture and new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

Hints of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition card have already been appearing online in the form of leaks and renders. The specs of that card have also been circulating suggesting it might boast as 16384 CUDA cores and GPU clocks of up to 2750MHz along with powerful 23Gbps GDDR6X memory. Only time will tell how accurate this is and you might need to tune in to find out.

The GTC 2022 conference is set to kick off on 19 September and run until 22 September 2022. The special broadcast will start on the second day, 20 September. It's set to kick off at these times:

8 am Pacific Daylight Time

11 am Eastern Daylight Time

4 pm British Summer Time

5 pm Central European Summer Time

Midnight Japan Standard Time

At the right time, the GeForce Beyond special broadcast will be live streamed on Nvidia's Twitch account and GeForce YouTube account.

So be sure to head over there to get stuck in. Hit that notification bell on Twitch so you don't miss out or follow Nvidia's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts to get reminded.

Writing by Adrian Willings.