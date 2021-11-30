Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Nvidia laptop news

Nvidia's RTX 40 series graphics cards could launch in 2022

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Nvidia's RTX 40 series graphics cards could launch in 2022
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - According to reports, Nvidia is gearing up to launch its next generation of gaming graphics cards in 2022. The company's next-generation GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs are in the works and will be based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. 

According to Wccftech, various reliable leakers have confirmed that Nvidia is utilising TSMC's 5mn process node for the new 40 series graphics cards coming in 2022. This has now been confirmed by information coming straight out of the Taiwanese factories where the graphics cards are being made. 

Twitter user RetiredEngineer has shared some of the information originally posted on Digitimes:

Being based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, these new GPUs are suggested to offer a number of improvements and innovations that should make them interesting. 

The leaks suggest that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU - the flagship of the range - will be powered by Ada Lovelace AD102. That GPU will have 18432 CUDA Cores (a significant increase from the 10496 on the current RTX 3090). It could also have a clock speed as high as 2.5 GHz and as much as 92 TFLOPs of compute performance. All large jumps from the top end 30 series cards. 

If these specs are accurate, there could be as much as a 150% performance jump - a similar leap that we saw between the RTX 2080 TI and the RTX 3090. In the real world that equated to around a 50% gaming performance improvement so it would certainly be interesting to see that again. 

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

Nvidia's RTX 40 series graphics cards could go head-to-head with AMD's RDNA 3 based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. But only time will tell how much of this is accurate.  

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 30 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Nvidia's RTX 40 series graphics cards could launch in 2022
Nvidia's RTX 40 series graphics cards could launch in 2022 By Adrian Willings ·
Best Microsoft Surface: Find out which is the right Surface laptop or tablet for you
Best Microsoft Surface: Find out which is the right Surface laptop or tablet for you By Luke Baker ·
Best Chromebook 2021: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops for school, college and more
Best Chromebook 2021: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops for school, college and more By Luke Baker ·
  • Via: NVIDIA Next-Gen Gaming GPUs, GeForce RTX 40 ‘Ada Lovelace’ Series, Launching in 2022 & Will Utilize TSMC’s 5nm Process Node - wccftech.com
Sections Gadgets Nvidia Laptops