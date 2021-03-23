Nvidia might be readying to launch RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti soon

(Pocket-lint) - We all know how hard it is to get hold of a graphics card at the moment. They're in high demand, with endless supply, scalper and miner problems. But it seems that Nvidia isn't slowing down any time soon and might be preparing to launch two new cards to join its 3000 series line-up.

According to recent rumours and spec discoveries, it seems that the high-end RTX 3080 Ti graphics card could launch sometime in April with the more affordable RTX 3070 Ti appearing shortly after in May.

Unfortunately, this information comes in the midst of a severe shortage of semiconductors which is wreaking havoc on the industry. This means even when these cards do launch you'll still have trouble getting hold of one.

Supply problems aside, these future graphics cards should be interesting - with the RTX 3080 Ti sitting nicely between the RTX 3080 and the flagship of the line-up, the RTX 3090.

Current leaks suggest the RTX 3080 Ti is set to get a memory boost with 12GB of GDDR6X of VRAM (2GB more than the 3080) as well as an increase in CUDA cores. If leaks are to be believed, this new GPU will have 10,240 CUDA cores, which is a fair bit more than the 8,704 CUDA cores sported by the standard RTX 3080.

Meanwhile, the RTX 3070 Ti is said to feature 8GB of GDDR6X memory. That's less than the RTX 3070, but faster memory. It will also have 6,144 CUDA cores, which is a leap over the 5,888 CUDA cores on the non-Ti 3070.

That's all we know for now but hopefully, we'll find out more soon.

