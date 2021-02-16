  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Nvidia laptop news

Nvidia reveals more about the RTX 3060 GPU

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nvidia Nvidia reveals more about the RTX 3060 GPU
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia's RTX 3060 graphics card was announced back in early January but the details on specs were a bit limited at the time. Now Nividia has updated its official product page with more information including an expected release date of 25 February. 

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 cards are some of the latest in the 3000 series line-up and some of the most affordable too, with prices starting at £299/$329. Yet these cards are said to deliver "the ultimate play" experience with all the goodness of ray tracing and DLSS goodness in an affordable package. 

The full specs of the 3060 have now been revealed too, with some of the highlights being:

  • Architecture - Ampere
  • CUDA Cores - 3584
  • Memory Size - 12 GB GDDR6
  • VRAM Speed - 16 Gbps
  • Tensor Cores - 3rd Generation
  • RT Cores - 2nd Generation
  • Base Clock (MHz) - 1320
  • Boost Clock (MHz) - 1780
  • Maximum Digital Resolution - 7680x4320

Despite revealing more info, Nvidia still hasn't confirmed things like the number of Tensor cores or RT cores, making it tough to compare this model with the others in the 3000 series on paper alone. 

Best laptop 2021: Top general and premium notebooks for working from home and more
Best laptop 2021: Top general and premium notebooks for working from home and more By Dan Grabham ·

We do know that the 3060 will be able to take advantage of DLSS and users will also be able to make the most of things like Nvidia Broadcast as well. 

Hopefully, we'll find out more in the next few weeks. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.

Recommended for you
Best gaming laptops 2021: Alienware, Asus ROG, Razer, Acer Predator, HP Omen and more
Best gaming laptops 2021: Alienware, Asus ROG, Razer, Acer Predator, HP Omen and more By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Nvidia reveals more about the RTX 3060 GPU
Nvidia reveals more about the RTX 3060 GPU By Adrian Willings ·
LG's latest Gram laptops are now available in the UK
LG's latest Gram laptops are now available in the UK By Dan Grabham ·