Nvidia reveals more about the RTX 3060 GPU

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia's RTX 3060 graphics card was announced back in early January but the details on specs were a bit limited at the time. Now Nividia has updated its official product page with more information including an expected release date of 25 February.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 cards are some of the latest in the 3000 series line-up and some of the most affordable too, with prices starting at £299/$329. Yet these cards are said to deliver "the ultimate play" experience with all the goodness of ray tracing and DLSS goodness in an affordable package.
- Best graphics card: Get a GPU to power you to gaming bliss
- What is ray tracing and what hardware and games support it?
The full specs of the 3060 have now been revealed too, with some of the highlights being:
- Architecture - Ampere
- CUDA Cores - 3584
- Memory Size - 12 GB GDDR6
- VRAM Speed - 16 Gbps
- Tensor Cores - 3rd Generation
- RT Cores - 2nd Generation
- Base Clock (MHz) - 1320
- Boost Clock (MHz) - 1780
- Maximum Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
Despite revealing more info, Nvidia still hasn't confirmed things like the number of Tensor cores or RT cores, making it tough to compare this model with the others in the 3000 series on paper alone.
We do know that the 3060 will be able to take advantage of DLSS and users will also be able to make the most of things like Nvidia Broadcast as well.
Hopefully, we'll find out more in the next few weeks.