At this year's virtual-only CES event, Nvidia is introducing its new $329 GeForce RTX 3060 card for gaming laptops.

This is separate from the RTX 3060 Ti card, which costs $399 and debuted last month. The company's new RTX 3060 will instead follow the GTX 1060 Pascal cards, a popular option for PC gamers. The RTX 3060 will include 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and Nvidia said you can expect 10-times more ray-tracing performance and, like Nvidia’s RTX 3000 cards, it'll be able to use Nvidia’s RTX apps and has DLSS support.

If you're wondering about Nvidia's DLSS technology, it basically leverages neural networks and AI supercomputers to look at games and bolster images at lower resolutions. It enables a title to render at a lower resolution, and it uses Nvidia’s image reconstruction technology to upscale.

The end result? It'll look like native 4K or better. Just look at this gaming performance slide from the company during its CES 2021 presentation:

Nvidia said it is planning to release the RTX 3060 chip globally in late February 2021 for about $329. No word yet on UK pricing, however.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.