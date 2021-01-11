Nvidia is teasing the mobile versions of the RTX 3000 series GPUs

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia's online CES event is due to take place on 12 January, but in the meantime, the company is already teasing what's to come.

There have already been rumours doing the rounds online suggesting that the company is set to announce various mobile models of the RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Now Nividia is whetting our appetite with a vague Tweet:

With a short video, Nividia shows off some not-so-subtle clues as to what's to come. Those clues include a brief view of a thin gaming laptop, the artwork from the Outriders game and teases of a graphics processing unit alongside the GeForce RTX logo.

Though we don't know exact details just yet, there have been rumours suggesting that Nvidia is gearing up to announce mobile versions of the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 - in Max-Q variants to keep things thin, fast and powerful.

Why Outriders makes an appearance in the teaser is another curiosity, though we've seen plenty of examples of Nvidia focussing on pushes the software power of its hardware. Especially with ray tracing and DLSS, so it's reasonable to assume that Outriders will have some nifty graphics that help make the most of the new hardware.

One further hint in the image suggests that Nvidia will also be revealing more about the resizable BAR (Base Address Register). This is a technology that can boost throughput between a CPU and GPU to improve gaming performance. This is something AMD already has and Nvidia and Intel are seemingly working closely on.

We'll find out more tomorrow.

Writing by Adrian Willings.