Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could be launching on 17 November

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia's 3000-series of graphics cards have been slowly releasing over the past few weeks, with the 3070 now available to pre-order.

While people are talking about the supply problems Nvidia is having with these new graphics cards, it seems that the company is readying to release another model into the line-up in middle November. Rumours are that the RTX 3060 Ti will be launched on 17 November.

The more affordable addition to the range has already been leaked and had its specs confirmed in various places. Now information coming from MyDrivers suggests that the 3060 Ti will launch in mid-November and will come with a price tag under $400.

Of course, the 3060 Ti is the more entry-level card for this series, but with some nifty specifications still. Those specifications include 4,864 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 38 RT Cores and a base clock of 1410 MHz. Its thought that the RTX 3060 Ti will be a similar size to the RTX 3070 making it a logical choice for someone looking to build a smaller form factor gaming machine.

It'll be interesting to see if this one sells out as fast as the other offerings.

Writing by Adrian Willings.