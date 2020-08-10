Nvidia RTX 3000 series rumoured to be launching in September

(Pocket-lint) - According to various sources, Nvidia is readying to both announce and launch its next line-up of graphics cards in the form of the RTX 3000 series.

WCCFTech has published a report claiming sources are suggesting a tentative launch schedule for the new range of GPUs in September.

The sources are suggesting that the graphics giant is planning on launching on three different classes of the RTX 3000 series in September with more coming in the months that follow.

There's currently no official word on the naming convention that Nvidia will used for these new cards, but it is thought that the replacement for the RTX 2080 Ti will be the first to launch. That will also happen sometime in mid-September. It's also suggested that that version will sport a whopping 24GB of vRAM and should be a real gaming beast.

"Super" versions of the new graphics cards are also thought to be launching shortly after that in mid-September and early October. This launch schedule is suggested to allow Nvidia to directly compete with AMD's launches in the same period.

The RTX 3000 series is launching alongside the new Ampere architecture and if rumours are to be believed, there will be significant processing power enhancements. Previous leaks have appeared suggesting the RTX 3000 series replacement of the 2080 Ti will be as much as 40 per cent faster.

Exciting times for PC gamers.

Writing by Adrian Willings.