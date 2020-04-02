Nvidia is planning on improving your gaming laptop experience with Super RTX graphics

Nvidia is helping laptop manufacturers to craft faster, more powerful and more efficient gaming laptops.

The company is pushing new SUPER RTX graphics cards and Max-Q designs for portable gaming devices that should result in better performance, improved efficiency and even more affordable price points.

We're set to see a number of new laptops sporting SUPER graphics cards coming from the biggest laptop brands over the coming months. Nvidia says it's working with over 100 OEMs to produce gaming laptops with these new cards and new Max-Q GPUs too.

The updated graphics processors are said to offer double efficiency and increased performance. These will boast new DLSS 2.0 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) that uses artificial intelligence to boost frame rates and enhance the imagery as well.

This technology will go alongside Advanced Optimus tech to improve performance and battery life while also allowing G-Sync and 4K visuals at 120Hz.

Nvidia claims that these new RTX GPUs will result in dramatic performance leaps compared to Max-Q processors from 2017. Games like Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deliver us to the Moon, seen running on a 2017 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Max-Q powered laptop would get around 73 FPS. Now with a new RTX 2080 SUPER powered laptop, Nvidia says we can expect around 167 FPS.

As well as performance improvements, this newly updated tech should make powerful gaming laptops more affordable too. There are, for example, several RTX 2060 laptops coming including the Acer Nitro 5, Asus ROG G512, HP Omen 15, Lenovo Y540, MSI GF65 Thin and more with prices starting from $999.

These laptops are said to offer as much as five times the performance levels of similarly priced gaming laptops from 2016. It's certainly nice to see more affordable gaming machines hitting the market without compromising power.

There are also more powerful machines coming too, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 which sports an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and an impressive dual-screen setup too.