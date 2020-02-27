  1. Home
Nvidia is showing off a Cyberpunk 2077 Edition RTX 2080 Ti you can't buy

Can't get enough of the hype for Cyperpunk 2077? Neither can Nvidia it seems.

The gaming graphics giant has teamed up with CD Projekt Red to craft the most beautiful RTX 2080 Ti you're ever likely to set your eyes on. 

The bad news is it's a limited edition and you can't buy it. 

Just 200 of these Cyberpunk 2077 themed graphics cards have been crafted, so it's an incredibly limited edition run of an already awesome GPU.

The RTX 2080 Ti is already something special thanks to some serious processing power and Ray Tracing capabilities. We recommended one for crafting your own extreme gaming PC, but this limited edition is something extra special.

The good news is, Nvidia is giving away 77 of the cards in a social media sweepstake. 

For a chance to win you just need to head to Nvidia's TwitterInstagram or Facebook pages and complete the requirements on the relevant post. 

This limited edition makes a lot of sense. After all CD Projekt Red's upcoming game is set to support real-time ray tracing effects and the futuristic cyberpunk landscape is bound to be blissful because of it. 