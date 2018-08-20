  1. Home
Nvidia's new RTX 2080 cards: Your PC games will never be the same

- They will be available from 20 September

Nvidia has announced its next-generation graphics cards for PC gaming while at Gamescom 2018 in Germany.

Part of the new GeForce RTX family, these cards will start at $499 and include the RTX 2070, the RTX 2080, and the RTX 2080 Ti. They're based on Nvidia's new Turing architecture, which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described as "the biggest generational leap in the history of computer graphics". In other words, with these new cards, your PC gaming experience will never be the same again.

Nvidia Will Show Its Next-gen Consumer Graphics Soon image 2

The 2070 features real-time ray tracing up to 6 GigaRays per second, which is about five times more than the Titan X, and it serves up 45 trillion RTX ops per second. The 2080 has ray tracing at 8 GigaRays per second, and the 2080 Ti offers ray tracing at 10 GigaRays per second. 

Nvidia Will Show Its Next-gen Consumer Graphics Soon image 3

While at the show, Nvidia said prices start at $499 (for the 2070), but the Nvidia website listed the starting price at $599. According to the site, the 2080 starts at $799, and the 2080 Ti starts at $1,199. We've contacted Nvidia and hope to confirm soon.

We've been told these two cards will be available from 20 September.

