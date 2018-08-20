Nvidia has announced its next-generation graphics cards for PC gaming while at Gamescom 2018 in Germany.

Part of the new GeForce RTX family, these cards will start at $499 and include the RTX 2070, the RTX 2080, and the RTX 2080 Ti. They're based on Nvidia's new Turing architecture, which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described as "the biggest generational leap in the history of computer graphics". In other words, with these new cards, your PC gaming experience will never be the same again.

The 2070 features real-time ray tracing up to 6 GigaRays per second, which is about five times more than the Titan X, and it serves up 45 trillion RTX ops per second. The 2080 has ray tracing at 8 GigaRays per second, and the 2080 Ti offers ray tracing at 10 GigaRays per second.

While at the show, Nvidia said prices start at $499 (for the 2070), but the Nvidia website listed the starting price at $599. According to the site, the 2080 starts at $799, and the 2080 Ti starts at $1,199. We've contacted Nvidia and hope to confirm soon.

We've been told these two cards will be available from 20 September.