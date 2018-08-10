Nvidia could finally unveil its next generation graphics cards soon.

It has scheduled an event for journalists and the public just before Gamescom in Germany on 20 August. Could we finally see the GeForce 11 Series?

What's more, the name GTX 1180 was found in the latest code of benchmark software AIDA64, also suggesting the new card is imminent. Add both hints together and we could have some great news soon.

In Nvidia's own words, the Gamescom event "will be loaded with new, exclusive, hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games, stage presentations from the world’s biggest games developers, and some spectacular surprises!"

It's that last bit that makes us excited. We might even see a more wallet-friendly GTX 1170 model announced too.

The Benchmark software code also suggests that the new card will use Volta, Nvidia's GPU microarchitecture currently geared towards pro use (it was originally thought that Volta would spawn consumer cards as well). It shows the GTX 1180 name alongside the GV104 Volta core designation.

Other previously leaked specs pin the process technology at 12nm with a core clock for the GTX 1180 at 1600Mhz. Other specs include 3,584 Cuda cores, 8-16GB of GDDR6 memory and memory speed of 16Gbps.

If you're heading to Gamescom then Nvidia says that you can be there in person to find out if the card is unveiled or not.

You just need to register and turn up for the start of the festivities on Monday 20 August. Doors will open at 17:30 CET, the fun starts at 18:00 CET and there will also be a livestream.

AMD's rival Radeon RX Vega cards have been successful for cryptocurrency mining, meaning that prices rose - but that situation appears to have been resolved as stock levels have risen again.

Liked this? Check out Surf in VR: Chrome officially launches for Daydream VR headsets.