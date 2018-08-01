Nvidia will show its next-gen consumer graphics soon

Nvidia has kept its cards to its chest about what comes after Pascal in terms of the graphics cards it produces for consumers, even though there have been some leaks of the next-gen Turing specs.

But there could be a shaft of light at the end of the tunnel - Nvidia has scheduled an event for journalists and the public just before Gamescom in Germany on 20 August. Could we finally see the GeForce 11 Series?

In Nvidia's own words "The event will be loaded with new, exclusive, hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games, stage presentations from the world’s biggest games developers, and some spectacular surprises!"

It's that last bit that makes us excited. We're thinking a new card would be called the GTX 1180 or possibly 2080. But probably 1180 with a more wallet-friendly GTX 1170 model.

It's unclear whether Turing will be a next-gen Pascal or whether it will be more closely aligned to Volta, Nvidia's GPU microarchitecture geared towards pro use (it was originally thought that Volta would spawn consumer cards as well).

Another tidbit is that Nvidia originally scheduled a "Next Generation Mainstream GPU" talk at another event the same day.

Mind you, it's not been all positive noises from Nvidia recently. At Computex in June, Nvidia chief Jen-Hsun Huang said that new cards were "a long time from now".

The leaked specs pin the process technology at 12nm with a core clock for the GTX 1180 at 1600Mhz. Other specs include 3,584 Cuda cores, 8-16GB of GDDR6 memory and memory speed of 16Gbps.

If you're heading to Gamescom then Nvidia says that you can be there in person. You just need to register and turn up for the start of the festivities on Monday 20 August. Doors will open at 17:30 CET, the fun starts at 18:00 CET and there will also be a livestream.

AMD's rival Radeon RX Vega cards have been successful for cryptocurrency mining, meaning that prices rose - but that situation appears to have been resolved as stock levels have risen again.

