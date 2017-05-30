  1. Home
Nvidia Max-Q could ensure your next monster gaming laptop has MacBook looks

- Announced during Computex 2017

- New standard design for gaming laptops

After announcing a new standard for hardcore gaming PCs last week, tagging them as GeForce GTX Battle Boxes, Nvidia has followed up with a unifying design standard for gaming laptops.

Nvidia Max-Q is a design approach that major gaming laptop manufacturers will adopt for a series of Nvidia card-packed gaming notebooks.

They will be powerful and designed with gaming firmly at the forefront, but will also be MacBook thin and useable as a great, travel anywhere, multipurpose laptop.

Max-Q gaming laptops will sport GeForce GTX 1080, 1070 or 1060 graphics processing, which will ensure they run games at their best. However, the design aesthetic will be different to many massive gaming devices currently on the market.

They will be engineered with sophisticated thermal and electrical design in order to maintain a thin footprint yet keep cool and quite in operation.

Nvidia's proprietary WhisperMode technology will also ensure a Max-Q laptop runs quietly. It paces a game's frame rate while adjusting graphics settings to optimise power efficiency. WhisperMode will also be available for other gaming laptops, including existing models that run GeForce Experience as it will be available as an update.

Manufacturers signed on to produce Max-Q machines include Acer, Asus, Alienware, Gigabyte, Lenovo and MSI. There is a long list of other partners, including many specialists too.

Max-Q gaming laptops will start to appear on the market from 27 June. Pricing will vary depending on specs and manufacturer.

