Nokia Booklet 3G goes on pricey pre-order at £649
The Nokia Booklet 3G, the Finnish company's first ever netbook, has just gone on pre-order in the UK priced at £649.
The store page estimates the delivery date for consumers opting to pre-order now as January 2010, meaning an IOU for anyone who wanted to give or get this for Christmas.
However, we're not sure Nokia will be swamped with orders - it's a high price point for what's essentially a netbook, albeit one with decent specs.
The 10.1-inch Booklet 3G offers Windows 7 (but only the Starter edition), a 1.6GHz Intel Atom processor, 3G connectivity, HDMI, AGPS, 1GM RAM, 120GB hard drive, and the claim of up to 12 hours battery life.
The Booklet 3G has already launched in the States, where it's available subsidised on a mobile broadband contract, or for just $599, which converts to £370, making the £649 UK price tag seem somewhat excessive.
- 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
- Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know
- Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring
- Microsoft is making a 'Windows 10 Lean' for devices with less storage
- Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?
- 29 best features of macOS High Sierra: The changes you can actually see
- Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
- How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
- Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
Comments