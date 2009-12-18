  Nokia Booklet 3G goes on pricey pre-order at £649

The Nokia Booklet 3G, the Finnish company's first ever netbook, has just gone on pre-order in the UK priced at £649.

The store page estimates the delivery date for consumers opting to pre-order now as January 2010, meaning an IOU for anyone who wanted to give or get this for Christmas.

However, we're not sure Nokia will be swamped with orders - it's a high price point for what's essentially a netbook, albeit one with decent specs.



The 10.1-inch Booklet 3G offers Windows 7 (but only the Starter edition), a 1.6GHz Intel Atom processor, 3G connectivity, HDMI, AGPS, 1GM RAM, 120GB hard drive, and the claim of up to 12 hours battery life.

The Booklet 3G has already launched in the States, where it's available subsidised on a mobile broadband contract, or for just $599, which converts to £370, making the £649 UK price tag seem somewhat excessive.



