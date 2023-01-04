Over in Las Vegas, MSI is at CES showing off a number of laptops for its 2023 line-up.

MSI's gaming laptops are now even better thanks to DLSS 3 and Intel's 13th gen processors

Over in Las Vegas, MSI is at CES showing off a number of laptops for its 2023 line-up. These include new gaming laptops which pack in both Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics and Intel's 13th generation Core HX processors.

With these laptops, MSI is promising a "quantum leap" in gaming performance thanks to the Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture in the latest GPUs. That gives access to AI-powered upscaling with DLSS 3 and glorious ray tracing as well.

Alongside graphics improvements, these latest laptops are also getting a performance increase thanks to the latest generation of Intel CPUs.

MSI says it has upgraded the thermals with enhanced and dedicated heat pipes to ensure maximum performance across its range of laptops from the high-end MSI Titan machines to the entry-level Katana laptops.

MSI Titan GT and Raider GE laptops

At the top end of the 2023 line-up sits the MSI Titan GT and Raider GE machines which pack up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU.

These gaming laptops also boost performance with MSI OverBoost Ultra technology, which pushes the performance of both the GPU and CPU to 250W total full power or support 5.2GHz frequency across the eight P-cores.

These laptops should be visually stunning too, with the Titan GT sporting the world's first 4K/144Hz Mini LED display boasting 1000 nits peak brightness via 1,000 local dimming zones.

Meanwhile, the MSI Raider GE now promises stunning visuals too with a 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz display. Along with an upgraded chassis that includes an improved matrix lightbar for a head-turning aesthetic.

MSI Stealth series

The Stealth series now includes a range of laptops from 14-inch, 15, 16 and 17-inch laptops available.

The Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio have magnesium-aluminium alloy frames and thin and light designs. As with the high-end laptops, these Stealth laptops boast MSI Vapor Chamber thermal tech to keep them running cool and quiet.

MSI claims the Stealth 14 Studio is the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop around. While the other Studio laptops are also Nvidia Studio validated making them ideal for content creators.

The company says the Stealth 15 offers the most immersive experience with a high refresh rate 204Hz OLED display that boasts a 0.2ms response time along with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Meanwhile, the Nvidia Max-Q tech helps to optimise performance, battery life and power for the best efficiency when gaming or working.

Cyberpunk-inspired entry-level machines

Alongside the refreshed entry-level MSI Katana, Sword and Pulse laptops, MSI has also revealed a whole new series of entry-level laptops that include a futuristic cyberpunk-inspired design. That design includes a translucent chassis so you can see the internal workings and mechanical parts of the laptops. Certainly something different for those who are bored of the usual gaming laptop designs.