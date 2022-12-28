MSI packs the Titan GT77 gaming laptop with a 4K Mini LED display

(Pocket-lint) - MSI has announced the Titan GT77 flagship gaming laptop, but most of the attention on this machine will be directed towards the display.

That's because it's got possibly the highest-spec display you'll find on a laptop, with not just 4K 144Hz, but a Mini LED panel too.

Mini LED has found its way to laptops over the past year - the MacBook Pro has one for example. The display tech allows for much more precise illumination thanks to the Mini LED backlighting matrix that's used - resulting in better image quality.

The 4K resolution means greater detail, while the 144Hz refresh means smoother animation and graphics. The peak brightness of the display on the MSI Titan GT77 is over 1000 nits, so you'll get real impact in HDR visuals too.

Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 27 October 2022 If you're looking for a new laptop, you've come to the right place. We've tested all the top options.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

It's a 17.3-inch display and MSI says that it will offer world-leading processing power and Nvidia GeForce GPU, but that's as far as MSI is going for now.

We're expecting that to be the new Intel 13th-gen "Raptor Lake" hardware and you might notice that MSI's image for the laptop includes the HX and 13V lettering.

We're also expecting Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series hardware.

All will be confirmed at CES 2023, where we're expecting a run of new laptops to launch on Intel's new hardware.

Writing by Chris Hall.