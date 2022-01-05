MSI reveals new gaming and creator laptops at CES 2022

(Pocket-lint) - With CES 2022 in full swing, all the biggest and best brands are showing off various products for 2022.

Not one to rest on its laurels, MSI has revealed a number of gaming and creator laptops for this year as well as some interesting hardware changes.

One of those changes includes brand-new exclusive cooling technology in the form of a liquid metal thermal cooling pad which melts when it reaches 58° Celsius (136° F) and delivers more efficient CPU cooling thereby increasing performance by as much as 10 per cent.

The company has revealed several new laptops, including some boasting the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop graphics card for flagship performance.

Alongside that hardware comes the fourth generation of Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling and Battery Boost 2.0. Meaning improved performance, efficiency and battery life for 2022 models.

You can see them all shown off on MSI's special site here.

For the MSI Stealth GS series, MSI has made some changes including a new more durable alloy hinge, a new "core black" colour for the GS77 and an enlarged touchpad and keycap size to ensure a more comfortable and satisfying typing experience. The 2022 model also packs six speakers with the promise of a crisper treble and powerful bass too.

These MSI Stealth laptops come with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe gen 4 SSD too. With screen options from 1080p 360Hz to 4k 120Hz there's plenty of eye-pleasing potential here for gamers.

As MSI's ultimate powerhouse gaming machines, the Raider GE series has also been upgraded for 2022. The addition of the liquid metal pad promises extra performance, but MSI also says you'll get a fast and smooth experience with this one thanks to up to 4K displays and discrete graphics modes too.

The MSI Raider GE76 (17-inch) and Raider GE66 (15.6-inch) promise serious performance with an Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MSI has collaborated with Ubisoft to craft a Rainbow Six Extraction Edition of the Crosshair 15. A "futuristic" gaming laptop design with highlights and "sci-fi elements" inspired by the game. This specially themed Crosshair 15 packs up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Display-wise this special edition has a 15.6-inch Quad HD (1440p) 165Hz rate panel that's 100% DCI-P3 compliant. It'll set you back $1,999. So if you're excited for the game, you're bound to love this one.

MSI has also refreshed a number of other laptops in its creator line-up including the MSI Pulse GL76/66 which has 15 per cent better airflow. The Creator Z17 has also been shown off as the world’s first 17-inch laptop to support pen touch. That laptop has a 16:10 screen with a thin-bezel design and True Color Technology.

Find out more about the new machines over at MSI's special site here.