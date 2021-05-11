(Pocket-lint) - Intel and partners have revealed a swathe of new gaming laptops powered by the latest 11th generation H series processors.

MSI is onboard with multiple machines, offering updates to its fan-favourite gaming series of portable laptops including the GE Raider, GP Leopard, and GS Stealth models.

Those laptops have now been given a variety of upgrades including not only the latest Intel CPUs but also Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards too.

Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i9 processors

Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 laptop graphics with 16GB GDDR6

17.3-inch or 15.6-inch IPS-level panel with a choice of specs up to 4K 120Hz

Up to 64B of 3200MHz RAM

PCIe gen 4 SSD storage

4-cell Li-Polymer battery with 99.9Whr rating

The main focus of the release is MSI's powerhouse gaming laptops in the form of the GE76 and GE66 Raider.

As real eye-catchers, these laptops feature MSI's snazzy Mystic Light bar for that satisfying RGB glow, but more importantly get a boost in performance thanks to the offering of RTX 3080 GPUs and Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The updated Raider models also feature screen options that include 1080p 360Hz or QHD 240Hz or 4K UHD 120Hz panels. MSI also claims its Cooler Boost 5 technology will keep things running cool and efficiently while you game too.

The other highlight here is the upgrade to PCIe gen 4 SSD storage, which means you'll now get faster NVMe storage in your gaming laptops with shorter load and boot times. This is the case across the range of new MSI laptops too.

The lightweight Stealth models have also been updated with not only similar specs to the Raider versions, but also with better battery capacity than the previous models, improved screen options and some nice design tweaks too.

These Stealth laptops are built to be lightweight and portable but with enough power under the hood to give you a great gaming session.

Snazzy design aesthetics include laser engravings of MSI's logo, silver hinge decor and enlarged front-firing speakers that promise "auditory sensation" whatever that means.

Once again MSI has worked with SteelSeries on the keyboard for its Stealth laptops, so gamers are bound to rejoice and the pleasure of that setup.

For more on these and other laptops, tune in to MSIology later this week.

Writing by Adrian Willings.