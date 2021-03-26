  1. Home
MSIology 2021: Watch the unveiling of MSI's latest notebooks

(Pocket-lint) - MSI has a virtual event planned called MSIology, where we're expecting to see it unveil its latest notebooks.

Here's everything you need to know about the MSI summit.

When is the MSI launch event?

MSIology is scheduled for 1 April at 19:00 BST. Here are the global times for the launch:

  • San Francisco - 11:00 PDT
  • New York - 14:00 EDT
  • London - 19:00 BST
  • Berlin - 20:00 CEST
  • New Delhi - 23:30 IST
  • Toyko- 03:00 JST, 2 Apr
  • Sydney - 05:00 AEDT, 2 Apr

Where to watch the launch event

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, you can find the video embedded above.

Best laptop 2021: Top general and premium notebooks for working from home and more By Dan Grabham ·

What to expect from MSIology

MSI is teasing that we'll be seeing the latest from its laptop range, using the golden ratio as the theme. There's a lot of talk about things being in perfect balance for success. 

MSI has also tweeted something of a teaser, which hints at security.

Writing by Chris Hall.
