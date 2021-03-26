MSIology 2021: Watch the unveiling of MSI's latest notebooks

(Pocket-lint) - MSI has a virtual event planned called MSIology, where we're expecting to see it unveil its latest notebooks.
Here's everything you need to know about the MSI summit.
When is the MSI launch event?
MSIology is scheduled for 1 April at 19:00 BST. Here are the global times for the launch:
- San Francisco - 11:00 PDT
- New York - 14:00 EDT
- London - 19:00 BST
- Berlin - 20:00 CEST
- New Delhi - 23:30 IST
- Toyko- 03:00 JST, 2 Apr
- Sydney - 05:00 AEDT, 2 Apr
Where to watch the launch event
The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, you can find the video embedded above.
What to expect from MSIology
MSI is teasing that we'll be seeing the latest from its laptop range, using the golden ratio as the theme. There's a lot of talk about things being in perfect balance for success.
MSI has also tweeted something of a teaser, which hints at security.
new product vid test pic.twitter.com/xWtPBQgBBE— MSI (@msitweets) March 22, 2021