MSIology 2021: Watch the unveiling of MSI's latest notebooks

(Pocket-lint) - MSI has a virtual event planned called MSIology, where we're expecting to see it unveil its latest notebooks.

Here's everything you need to know about the MSI summit.

MSIology is scheduled for 1 April at 19:00 BST. Here are the global times for the launch:

San Francisco - 11:00 PDT

New York - 14:00 EDT

London - 19:00 BST

Berlin - 20:00 CEST

New Delhi - 23:30 IST

Toyko- 03:00 JST, 2 Apr

Sydney - 05:00 AEDT, 2 Apr

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, you can find the video embedded above.

MSI is teasing that we'll be seeing the latest from its laptop range, using the golden ratio as the theme. There's a lot of talk about things being in perfect balance for success.

MSI has also tweeted something of a teaser, which hints at security.

