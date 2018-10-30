New Mac Mini is faster, more powerful and black

Apple has announced an all-new Mac Mini, with a new Space Gray colourway and beefier processors.

Looking the same as the existing model but in black, the Mac Mini is the easy way to get Mac functionality without needing a built-in desktop model, such as the iMac.

The new computer can be spec'ed with either a quad-core or hexa-core Intel 8th Gen processor and up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Its graphical capabilities are rated as 60 per cent faster than the previous generation.

It comes with the T2 security chip and has a whole suite of connections, including HDMI, two USB-A ports, Thunderbolt 3 and Ethernet. And audio jack is also available.

You can also string multiple Mac Minis together for even faster processing, even use them as the basis for a server centre.

The entry level model comes with 8GB of RAM, 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB SSD.

It starts at $799 in the US, £799 in the UK, runs Mac OS Mojave from the get-go and will be available from 7 November. You can pre-order one now.

We're still awaiting UK prices but expect the Mac Mini to be available at the same time as in the US.