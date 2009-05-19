Microsoft LifeCam VX-2000 webcam debuts

Microsoft is continuing to plug away at the webcam market with the launch of a low-end device aiming to entice those not making video calls to do so.

Announced in the US on Tuesday, the company is hoping the LifeCam VX-2000 will be the "easy-to-use" solution you've been dying to use.

Costing $30, the new offering promises to be a "cinch" to setup, and connect "just minutes after opening the box"

Those splashing out on the new web camera will get VGA video resolution and the use of the 1.3-megapixel sensor for still photography.

Other features include video effects, the ability to record and send video messages with the included software and a Windows Live Call button to "easily initiate a video call".

Available in June in the US, no word on UK dates or prices.

We will keep you posted.