  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft laptop news

Microsoft LifeCam VX-2000 webcam debuts

|
1/2  
Microsoft LifeCam VX-2000 webcam debuts
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

Microsoft is continuing to plug away at the webcam market with the launch of a low-end device aiming to entice those not making video calls to do so.

Announced in the US on Tuesday, the company is hoping the LifeCam VX-2000 will be the "easy-to-use" solution you've been dying to use.

Costing $30, the new offering promises to be a "cinch" to setup, and connect "just minutes after opening the box"

Those splashing out on the new web camera will get VGA video resolution and the use of the 1.3-megapixel sensor for still photography.

Other features include video effects, the ability to record and send video messages with the included software and a Windows Live Call button to "easily initiate a video call".

Available in June in the US, no word on UK dates or prices.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Microsoft Whiteboard app is out and lets you collaborate with others
  2. Apple MacBook Pro models updated with beefier processors and RAM
  3. Apple helped make an external GPU for its refreshed MacBook Pros
  4. Apple will update nearly all its devices this autumn, even Mac Mini
  5. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: Will we be seeing new Macs soon?
  1. What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
  2. How to get the MacOS Mojave public beta running on your Mac
  3. Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
  4. New Apple MacBooks and iPads imminent, EEC filing reveals
  5. The best monitor 2018: Top 4K, Full HD and Quad HD options for creatives and gamers
Comments